Haryana shamed again! Principal rapes class 10 student on pretext of helping her clear board exam

Haryana Shocker! Principal schools student on the pretext of helping her clear the exams

In an act of shame reported from Haryana, a school principal allegedly raped a class 10 student from his school on the pretext of helping her to clear the ongoing board exam. As per media reports, the principal of a school in Sonipat called the girl to his relatives’ house and then raped her. A dummy student was made to write the exams for the victim, while the accused allegedly raped the girl in a house located nearby the school.

Media reports claim that on March 8, the principal made another student appear for girl’s Physical Education exam while and raped the victim at a house situated at Gohana town in Sonipat. The accused has been booked by the police under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. Notably, two women have also been booked in the case since the rape took place in their house. Media reports quoted the police as claiming that all the three accused are absconding since the night of the incident.

Reports suggest that the father of the victim was very worried about her daughter’s academic performances and had approached the principal for help. It was also found that the father was ready to pay Rs 10,000 to the principal apart from the school fees so that he would help his daughter clear the exams. Thus, the principal instructed the man to leave her daughter at his relative’s place on the outskirts of Gohana. He then asked the victim’s father to leave and come back after the exam timings.

As per the complaint filed by the father of the victim, when he came back to pick her daughter up, the victim narrated her ordeal. However, the principal and the two women managed to escape in the meantime. A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused.

It is worth mentioning here that the state of Haryana has seen a spike in the cases of sexual violence against women. The latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data shows that Haryana witnessed 1,187 rapes in 2016, translating into roughly three rapes a day.