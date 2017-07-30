Haryana set to get hostels for cows; Gau Sewa Aayog to send proposal to M L Khattar government

The Aayog is planning to seek land from the Urban Local Bodies Department in order to construct these cow hostels. (Reuters)

Soon cow owners in Haryana will have the option to send their animals to a ‘hostel’ in case they don’t have much space at home. As per Sunday Express report, the Haryana Gau Sewa Aayog, which was constituted by the state government in 2013, is likely to send a proposal to set up “cow hostels” in the state to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Speaking to the paper, Aayog chairman Bhani Ram Mangla said he discussed the proposal with state Urban Local Bodies Minister Kavita Jain, who wanted that first such cow hostel should come up in Sonipat, her Assembly constituency.

The Aayog is planning to seek land from the Urban Local Bodies Department in order to construct these cow hostels. It wants to first start these hostels in one or two towns before building up more in other parts of the state, the report added. Mangla said that the plan of the Aayog is to keep near about 50 cows in each hostel. “We will allow admission only to indigenous cows; not cross-bred ones, ” Sunday Express said.

“If all goes well, we will set up societies for the management of each cow hostel. These societies will work like Resident Welfare Associations,” Mangla was quoted as saying further by the paper.

Even as societies will charge fee for the accomodation, cow owners would be able to use milk for their domestic purposes. They would also be free to sell the milk, he said.

The Aayog also hopes the hostels will also ensure protection of cows and will also help in controlling the number of stray cattle on the roads. The livestock census of 2012 suggest that there are about 1.48 lakh stray cows on roads. Mangla also said that number of such cows have dipped to 25,000 in numbers As of now, there are 437 gaushalas in Haryana which accomodate 3.2 lakh cows, Sunday Express addd .