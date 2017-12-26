Haryana police file tresspass case on IAS officer’s complaint for security

Haryana police have lodged a tresspass case against an unidentified person on a complaint by a woman IAS officer, posted in Sirsa’s Dabwali town, who alleged delay in FIR registration in the case. (Image: PTI)

Haryana police have lodged a tresspass case against an unidentified person on a complaint by a woman IAS officer, posted in Sirsa’s Dabwali town, who alleged delay in FIR registration in the case, officials said today. The 28-year-old IAS officer Rani Nagar, currently posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate at Dabwali, had posted a video on Facebook alleging the police “failed to initiate a prompt action” on her compliant. Station House Officer (City) Dabwali, Inspector Hawa Singh said today that the SDM rang up police control room on December 23 around 8 PM and the police reached her official residence in 15 minutes. “I, along with other police officials, reached her residence and inspected the site after she told us that she had found out a window in one of the rooms had been broken. After inspecting the site, I asked her to file a complaint and she said she will forward her complaint through e-mail.

“She also asked that a fingerprint expert team be sent immediately to which I assured her that they will be there as early as possible. An FIR under Section 451 IPC (house- trespass in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) was lodged later (on December 24),” the SHO said over phone. Asked that the IAS officer in the video had alleged that police failed to promptly arrive at the scene, he replied, “we acted as promptly as we could”. On allegations that the SHO “refused” to register an FIR, the police officer said, “I do not know why this allegation has been made. I had only said that I would send the fingerprint expert team as early as possible. The FIR was registered.”

The complainant told the police that when she reached her house in Dabwali on December 23 evening she found out that a window in one of the rooms had been broken. In the video, Nagar cited two more incidents to claim that there was a “threat to her security”. The incidents, according to her, included use of unparliamentary language by an accused person in some case to whom she had granted bail. “I want to draw attention to repeated attacks which raise security concern,” she said in the video.

About the latest incident, she said on December 23, when she reached her government accommodation, she found out that a window was broken. “I rang up the police and intimated them. SHO Hawa Singh also came. He inspected the spot. I asked him to register an FIR but he refused. He said he can take any action only in the morning,” said the IAS officer, who assumed charge as Dabwali SDM in September 2017 and lives alone in the house. “Had I not seen the broken window, the accused could have re-entered the house and harmed me,” she claimed in the video.