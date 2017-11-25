Haryana on high alert ahead of two rallies on Sunday

The Haryana governmentt has asked the Centre to send 25 companies of central armed police forces to deal with the situation. (PTI)

Security agencies in Haryana were put on high alert on Saturday by the state government ahead of two rallies, one of the Jat community and another of the Saini community, to be held on Sunday.

The Haryana governmentt has asked the Central government to send 25 companies of central armed police forces (CAPFs) to deal with the situation.

The two rallies have been called by the All Indian Jat Aarakshan Sangarsh Samiti (AIJASS) at Jassia near Rohtak and the BJP MP from Kurukshetra and Saini community leader Raj Kumar Saini at Jind.

While the Jat community is demanding reservation for itself in jobs and admissions, the Saini community is opposed to reservation to the Jats.

Apprehending breach of law and order problems in view of two public rallies, the Haryana government on Friday ordered the suspension of mobile internet services in 13 districts of the state for three days.

Mobile internet services on mobile networks, except voice calls, in the territorial jurisdiction of districts of Jind, Hansi, Bhiwani, Hisar, Fatehabad, Karnal, Panipat, Kaithal, Rohtak, Sonipat, Jhajjar, Bhiwani and Charkhi Dadri shall remain suspended for the next three days until midnight of November 26 beginning Friday, an official order said.

The orders were issued by Haryana’s Additional Chief Secretary, Home, S.S. Prasad.

“Keeping in view the public meeting of by AIJASS at Jasia, Rohtak and public meeting of Rajkumar Saini, MP, at Jind, and also the call by Sandeep Bharti and his group to protest the rally of Saini, elaborate arrangements have been made by the Haryana Police to maintain law and order in state in general and in the districts of Kaithal, Rohtak and Jind specifically,” a state government spokesman said on Saturday.

“Detailed instruction have already been issued to all field units to keep a vigil on situation, coordinate with other departments and ensure maintenance of public order,” he said.

Several companies of state police have been moved to Rohtak and Jind, apart from maximum deployment of local district police. Senior offices from Chandigarh have already been stationed in Rohtak, Jind and Kaithal to keep a watch on the situation and ensure maintenance of law and order.

“In view of the incident of Village Shahpur in Jind yesterday (Friday), demand of 25 CAPF companies has been raised by state government from the Central government,” the spokesman said.

Haryana Director General of Police B.S. Sandhu has asked all field units to be vigilant and ensure the safety and security of common man, while maintaining law and order in their respective jurisdictions.

Haryana had witnessedAmajor violence during the Jat agitation in February 2016 and in the aftermath of Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief’s conviction in rape cases in August this year.