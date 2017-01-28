Haryana on alert: Jat community will hold protests across 19 districts tomorrow

Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti chief Jai Singh Fauji called for the fresh agitation, following which the state has been put on high alert. (ANI)

Posing threat of a fresh round of quota agitation, a Jat community will be holding protest, on January 29, in 19 districts of the state demanding reservation in jobs and education. A community leader has confirmed that the fresh protest will continue till the Haryana government gives a written assurance to provide quota for their community. Following a meeting with the community leaders, Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti chief Jai Singh Fauji called for the fresh agitation, following which the state has been put on high alert.

“We will continue the agitation till the time the government does not give us an assurance in written about the reservation agreement,” he told reporters after the meeting.

On a question about khaps not supporting the agitation, Fauji said that people who are making these comments are the ones who have been expelled from the khaps and people like these are no significance. He said during the agitation in February, last year the state government set a SIT and booked them in cases when they did not even pluck a branch from a tree.

“But still the government imposed sections on us which were not even imposed on anti-nationals. The state government is calling those for compromise who are not even related to the movement and those hurting the Jat society by teaming up with the government, but we are with those who talk about the welfare of the society,” said Fauji.

Haryana has been put on maximum alert in view of the call for protest. During a similar stir a year ago, there were 30 deaths and widespread destruction of property.

As a precautionary measure, section 144 has already been imposed in sensitive districts, including Rohtak, Sonipat, Jhajjar, and at other places in the state, officials said. Assembly of five or more people in about 500 meters from national and state highways, and railway stations has been banned. Paramilitary forces are out in sensitive areas while heavy police force too has been deployed to maintain strict vigil, officials said.

“We are fully geared up to deal with the situation. Although the leaders of various agitating organisations have promised to hold dharnas in a peaceful manner, yet the administration is fully geared up to maintain law and order,” Haryana’s Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Ram Niwas told PTI today.

In view of the agitation plans, the Haryana government has sent a requisition for 55 companies (about 5,500 personnel) of Central paramilitary forces and has also issued call out notice to depute 7,000 Home Guards in the state.

