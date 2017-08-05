Haryana ministers to hear grievances of party workers: Amit Shah

He said that apart from this, the ministers would visit their concerned districts once in a month (PTI)

BJP president Amit Shah today said all the ministers in the M L Khattar cabinet will remain present in their offices in Chandigarh on every Tuesday and Wednesday to listen to the grievances of party workers. The ministers will remain present in their offices from 10 am onwards, Shah said addressing a ‘sammelan’ of office bearers of various cells of the state BJP here on the concluding day of his three-day Haryana visit. Chief Minister Khattar was also present. The ministers would also make sure that they take their lunch in their offices on both these days to spare maximum time for the workers, said Shah. He said that apart from this, the ministers would visit their concerned districts once in a month to listen and redress the grievances of workers and also take feedback. While taking a dig at the previous governments without naming anyone, Shah said that earlier certain people of particular families and caste ruled the roost in the state and jobs were given to the youth on the basis of favouritism whereas those talented felt cheated and disappointed. Without naming anyone but in an obvious reference to former chief minister and INLD president O P Chautala, Shah said that today a leader was serving jail sentence for committing irregularities in providing government jobs.

While lauding the present BJP government in the state led by Khattar, Shah said the government has ensured transparency in the recruitment process and government jobs were provided only on merit basis, be it in the police department or recruitment of revenue officials, or the Haryana civil services. “Today nobody can complain that he or she has given bribe to get employment as jobs are being given to the eligible youth purely on merit basis. This change in the system has resulted in renewed confidence among youth towards the government and they have started preparing for entering to the jobs in state government with more zeal and confidence,” Shah said. He also hailed the teachers’ transfer policy of the Khattar government and said that online transfer of as many as 35,000 teachers has been done with a single click of the mouse and in the process nearly 91 per cent of the teachers have got posting of their choice.

Shah said Haryana has become a kerosene-free state which is a big achievement. “The present state government has also brought about a revolutionary change in the Public Distribution System (PDS) by making the system online. This has helped in keeping a tab on corruption and leakage of food-grains. The state government has cancelled 38,000 fake ration cards thus saved crores of rupees,” he said. Shah said the BJP government was providing transparent and corruption-free administration and had put several citizen delivery services on e-mode. He also told workers that they should reach out to the grassroots level to put the achievements of the government before people and also engage the media in this regard to make the people aware about the steps being taken by the central and state government for their welfare. He said the present regime was encouraging people to pay their power bills regularly.

On this occasion, he also listed various significant achievements of the Centre and State Governments. Shah was also given a feedback about the state government’s performance by Khattar and his ministers, with the BJP government recently completing 1,000 days in office. With an eye on the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Shah is travelling across states to strategise and find ways to strengthen the party at the grassroots level. The BJP chief is on a 110-day nationwide tour which began in Jammu in April this year.