Haryana: Miffed with professor for reprimand, class 12th student kills professor; here is what happened

In yet another barbaric incident of a student killing his teacher in Haryana, a 19-year-old student allegedly barged into the staff room and shot his lecturer four times with a pistol killing him on the spot. As per a report by The Indian Express, the accused class 12th student of Shaheed Dalbir Singh College, identified as Jagmal, shot his professor Rajesh Malik when he was collecting an attendance register. The report suggests that Jagmal resorted to the horrific act after he was reprimanded for harassing women by professor Rajesh.

Rajesh’s cousin Jyoti Dahiya, an eye-witness to the incident which happened moments after Malik arrived on the campus with his daughter and a relative, told The Indian Express that there were several complaints against Jagmal. She said that Rajesh had scolded Jagmal for harassing women and had asked his parents to meet the school administration. Jagmal was suspended by the college administration due to his ill-habit of harassing his female classmates, she added.

Commenting on the development, Sonipat SP Satendra Kumar Gupta said that the accused has been identified and the police have launched a manhunt. “Preliminary investigations suggest that the assailant had some personal animosity with his teacher for the past few days”, he added. Meanwhile, Jagmal’s family is in denial regarding the allegations. Jagmal’s uncle Sandeep Kumar told The Indian Express that he was not going to college as he was unwell for last two months and not because of any suspension. “He never discussed anything about having any confrontation with any teacher,” he added.

Notably, this is the second such incident in less than two months in Haryana. Earlier on January 21, an 18-year-old student gunned down his school principal during a parent-teachers meet in Yamuna Nagar of Haryana. The Class XII student had shot the principal, Ritu Chhabra, four times in her face and chest using his father’s pistol.