Haryana horror! ‘Rod-killer’ butchers six in 2 hours, Palwal on high-alert

The man, identified as Naresh Dhankhad (45), attacked people between 2 to 4 am in a 2 km stretch between Agra Chowk and Camp Colony.

In a horrific incident, a retired Army official went on a rampage in Haryana’s Palwal district, killing at least six people to death with a rod. Dhankad is a resident of Macchgar, a town near Ballabhgarh. After retiring from the Army on voluntary grounds, Dhankad was working with the Agriculture Department as a CDO. In a series of killings, he first attacked a woman, identified as Anju, who was sleeping outside a private hospital. Her killing was recorded on a CCTV camera in the area. He later went to the Agra Road intersection where he killed three more people. Then a little farther, he killed two others, believingly in a similar manner. Some of the bodies have not been identified yet. Taking immediate action, the police started sending the people indoors who were out at the night time.

As the day broke, police personnel saw the accused. The accused even attacked policeman when he saw them. The injured police personnel were referred to Faridabad for treatment. Remarkably, the man did not attempt to loot anyone and the people he targeted were security guards, beggars or the poor.

Some details about Dhankad

– As per police, Dhakhad got married 10 years ago and separated from his wife four years later. Dhankad was the youngest of five brothers.

– Chandrapal, His brother, says that Dhankhad was mentally ill and was being treated by a doctor.

– Chandrapal added that his brother had completed MSc from Haryana Agriculture University in Hisar where he was one of toppers.

– The neighbours at the place, where the former Army officer lived, told reporters that he did not like to interact much and preferred to be alone.

– He had joined the Army in 1999 as a lieutenant and taken retirement on medical grounds in 2003.

– After retirement, he joined the Haryana Agriculture department as an assistant development officer in 2006.

– He was working as a sub-divisional officer with the Health Department.

After the arrest, Dhankad was taken to the civil hospital from where doctors referred him to Faridabad. His psychological evaluation would be carried out. Speaking to media, Deputy Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Lohan said the accused carried out attacks without a reason. A high alert has been issued in the city.