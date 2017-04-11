Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij hits out at Pakistan, says ‘will have to pay heavy price for Kulbhushan Jadhav’s sentence’

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij. (PTI)

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij today hit out at Pakistan after its military court ordered a death sentence to Indian national and Ex-Naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav. He said, the neighbouring country will have to pay a ‘heavy price’ for this. The minister warned Pakistan by saying that “they should be ready to face consequences.” Expressing the anger among Indians after the announcement of the death penalty for Kulbhushan Jadhav, the minister in an interview said, “There is great anger among Indians that an innocent Indian has been sentenced to death.” He further added that the Indian Government should take a tough stand on the issue.

About Pakistan actions against India in the past, Anil Vij said, “Pakistan has been provoking India in the past too, but this time it would not be spared.” According to PTI reports, the minister took to his twitter account and wrote, “#KulbhushanJadhav sentence. If we use tit for tat what will happen to #Pakistan. Must stop this (sic).”

You may also want to watch-

Earlier in the day, Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj made a strong statement in Rajya Sabha. Holding Pakistan guilty of a cold-blooded murder attempt, she said, “There is no evidence of any wrongdoing by Kulbhushan Jadhav. This is an act of premeditated murder.” He further warned Pakistan to be cautious of their act and said, “I would caution Pakistan government to consider the consequences for our bilateral relationship if they proceed on this matter.” She further added, “Will go out of the way to save him, wo poore Hindustan ka beta hai…Hindustan ke iss bete ko bachane ke liye acha vakeel khada karna toh bohot chhoti baat hai, hum President tak bhi baat karenge.”

Kulbhushan Jadhav was given death sentence for “espionage and sabotage activities” in Pakistan’s Balochistan province and Karachi city on April 10.