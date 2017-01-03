Haryana government transfers nine IAS officers

Nine IAS and two Haryana Civil Services officers were today transferred in the state with immediate effect. (Reuters)

Nine IAS and two Haryana Civil Services (HCS) officers were today transferred in the state, while five IAS officers were also given additional charge with immediate effect.

K K Khandelwal, additional chief secretary (ACS), sports and Youth Affairs Department and principal executive officer, Haryana Swaran Jayanti Celebrations has been given additional charge of ACS, Environment Department in place of Shrikant Walgad, an official spokesman said here.

Alok Nigam, ACS, Cooperation Department goes as ACS, Public Works (Building and Roads) Department against a vacant post.

Dheera Khandelwal, ACS, Information, Public Relations and Languages Department has been posted as ACS, Cooperation Department in place of Alok Nigam.

Rajesh Khullar, principal secretary to Chief Minister has been given additional charge of principal secretary, Information, Public Relations and Languages Department in place of Khandelwal.

Dr Raja Sekhar Vundru, awaiting orders of posting, has been posted as principal secretary, Sainik and Ardh Sainik Welfare Department against a vacant post.

Shrikant Walgad, principal secretary, Environment Department goes as commissioner, Ambala division, Ambala, relieving Chander Parkash of the charge.

Arun Kumar Gupta, director general and secretary, Town and Country Planning has been posted as principal secretary, Town and Country Planning and Urban Estates Department, relieving S S Prasad of the charge.

Neerja Sekhar, secretary, Personnel, Training, Vigilance has been given additional charge of state project director, Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojna Parishad against a vacant post.

Vijayendra Kumar, secretary, General Administration, Administrative Reforms Department, and special land acquisition officer has been given additional charge of project director, Haryana State Resident Database Authority, relieving A Sreeniwas of the charge.

Shekhar Vidyarthi, director and special secretary, Urban Local Bodies Department has been given additional charge of director and special secretary, Environment Department, relieving Vijayendra Kumar of the charge.

You may also like to watch:

Bhupinder Singh, director and special secretary, Agriculture Department has been posted as deputy principal secretary to Chief Minister against a vacant post.

Geeta Bharti, controller and special secretary, Printing and Stationery Department goes as director and special secretary, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department and managing director, CONFED in place of Ravi Prakash Gupta.

Dusmanta Kumar Behera, director and special secretary, Medical Education and Research Department goes as director and special secretary, Agriculture Department in place of Bhupinder Singh.

Behera has been replaced by Gupta.

Among HCS officers, Tirlok Chand Gupta, secretary, Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Panipat has been posted as secretary, RTA, Gurugram vice Jitender Kumar.

Bharat Bhushan Gogia, joint commissioner, Municipal Corporation, NIT, Faridabad has been posted as secretary, RTA, Faridabad against a vacant post.