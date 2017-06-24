Haryana government to purchase landholdings through e-Bhoomi portal

The government will also purchase barren land, said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar after laying the foundation stone of an ethanol plant. (PTI)

Haryana Government has decided to soon implement a scheme under which it will purchase small landholdings of farmers with their consent through an ‘e-Bhoomi’ portal, and use the consolidated land for development works.The government will also purchase barren land, said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar after laying the foundation stone of an ethanol plant with the production capacity of 60 kilo litres per day at the Shahabad Sugar Mill in Kurukshetra district. He said that under this scheme, farmers would upload details including price of the landholdings that they wish to sell on the e-Bhoomi portal, after which land would be purchased by the Government as per requirement.

He assured that the Haryana Government would not acquire any land without the consent of the farmers. “On the request of farmers, we have returned 3,000 acres of acquired land. We did not acquire cultivable land in Sonepat and Madina on the request of farmers. The Haryana Government will acquire land only with the consent of the farmers,” he assured. Khattar said that the recent two-day ‘satyagraha’ staged by the State Congress president Ashok Tanwar in Karnal in support of various demands of the farmers was a good initiative, but it would prove to be meaningful only if the truth is told.

“It was during the Congress regime that agitating farmers were shot at in 1994 and cases were registered against about 292 farmers in Rewari. The Congress leaders’ level of concern for farmers can be easily assessed through this,” he added. Highlighting the initiatives being taken for farmers’ welfare, he said the Haryana Government had decided to procure 50 per cent of the sunflower produce in the state and would ensure procurement of 75 per cent of the produce in the upcoming season.