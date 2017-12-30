Haryana government to open academy for labourers

The labourers will be trained to become carpenters, plumbers, painters, electricians etc. (Express Photo)

The Haryana government would soon open an academy for training labourers engaged in construction work so that they could get better employment opportunities. The labourers will be trained to become carpenters, plumbers, painters, electricians etc. This was disclosed by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar while addressing a gathering organised by the labour department here today. He said labourers play an important role in development of a state and the country. In order to give them equal status, the state government has, during three years, distributed about Rs 250 crore for their upliftment, Khattar said. The chief minister said aim of the state government is to ensure development of every person and bring them to mainstream. With this target, 23 welfare schemes have been introduced for the labourers, he said. The BJP leader also urged the labourers to get themselves registered to avail benefits of all such schemes. He said that programmes were being organised at district-level to make the labourers aware about the schemes, and cheques were being distributed to the beneficiaries.

A financial assistance of over Rs 11.63 crore has been distributed among 13,748 labourers of district Karnal and sewing machines given to 500 women beneficiaries, the chief minister said. He added that the state government has distributed Rs 161.45 crore to about two lakh construction labourers through the Haryana Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board.