Haryana government signs Rs 20,000 crore worth MoU for logistics parks

The logistics and trading hub will be spread over an area of 600 acres near Gurugram and the public-private project is expected to generate employment for 6 lakh.

Haryana government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Verbind, an integrated trade facilitation services organisation, to set up logistics and trading hub in the state that would attract investment to the tune of Rs 20,000 crore. The logistics and trading hub will be spread over an area of 600 acres near Gurugram and the public-private project is expected to generate employment for 6 lakh. Under the MoU signed yesterday, the government will facilitate Verbind’s efforts to obtain necessary permissions, registrations, approvals, clearances among others, with reference to the projects from the relevant departments, in line with the existing rules, policies an regulations. The Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) will be the nodal agency to execute the project. “Haryana is ranked first among north Indian states in the ease of doing business index of the government and sixth in the country,” Haryana government Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Sudhir Rajpal said at the CII Invest North 2017 event here today.

He said investor-friendly policies, young population, skilled manpower, highest per capita income and huge urban market were the key factors driving the growth of the state. Rajpal further said the state government has given more than 2,000 clearances through their online portal in six months and 14 state departments work under one roof to ensure faster clearances.