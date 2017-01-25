Haryana government revises water tariff in both urban and rural areas

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (PTI)

The Haryana government has revised water tariff in both urban and rural areas of the state after a gap of six years.

A decision to hike water tariff was taken in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here today. It was also decided that to promote cashless transactions, a discount of five per cent of the bill amount subject to a maximum of Rs 50, whichever is less, would be given to consumers for making payments of electricity bill, water and sewerage bills through BHIM App. The discount would be admissible from April 1, 2017 for one year, an official release said.

While directing the concerned departments to streamline the process of bill distribution and collection in rural and urban areas, the Chief Minister, said that the State Government is contemplating to entrust the work of collecting water usage charges to village panchayats or Zila parishads so as to improve the efficiency of work and also to ensure that the amount so collected by them is utilised for operation and maintenance of water supply schemes where tubewell have already been handed over to village panchayats.

In such cases, the complete operation and maintenance cost would be borne by village panchayats.

The Chief Minister said that the panchayats could decide whether to levy water charges same or above the base water charges on domestic consumers notified by the government to meet the operation and maintenance cost.

However, the charges for commercial institutional and industrial establishments would remain same as notified by the government.

It was decided in the meeting that Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) would continue to look after the operation and maintenance of water supply, sewerage and storm water system in the urban areas under various municipal committees and municipal councils.

These services in municipal corporations would be looked after by Urban Local Bodies Department and the operation and maintenance of the services alongwith bill distribution and collection of usage charges would be looked after by concerned municipal corporations accordingly.

The Chief Minister directed the Information Technology Department to initiate process to give Property ID (PID) to each household or premises and said that the services such as supply of electricity and water as well as sewerage and property tax should be mapped with PID.

It was decided that in case of domestic metered water supply in the urban areas for consumption up to 20 KL, Rs 4 per Kilo Litre (KL) would be charged from the consumers under PHED and Rs 5 per KL would be charged from the consumers under Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA), Municipal Corporations, HSIIDC and Housing Board. However, in case of consumption of more than 20 KL, Rs 8 per KL would be charged from consumers of PHED and Rs 10 per KL would be charged from the consumers of HUDA, Municipal Corporations, HSIIDC and Housing Board.

In case of domestic connection being misused as commercial, industrial or institutional, Rs 15 per KL would be charged for metered supply and Rs 1000 per month for unmetered supply.

In case of domestic unmetered water supply, common charges have been fixed for consumers under PHED, HUDA, HSIIDC, Municipal Corporations and Housing Board.

These included Rs 200 for plot size up to 100 square metres and additional charges of Rs 200 for increase in plot size of every 100 square meters of part thereof. In case of water supply in institutions, Rs 10 per KL would be charged for metered connections, but unmetered supply would not be allowed.

In case of water supply in industrial and commercial metered connections, Rs 15 per KL would be charged.

The unmetered supply of water in the industrial and commercial establishments would not be allowed.

Twenty five per cent of the water bills would be charged as sewerage charges in domestic, institutional, commercial and industrial areas.