Haryana government contemplating policy to reduce water consumption in agriculture: CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (Express Photo)

The Haryana government is contemplating a policy to reward the farmers who grow crops other than water-guzzling ones like paddy, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said today about the move aimed at water conservation. Amounts ranging from Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 per acre will be given to the farmers implementing the policy, he said. “For the first time in 30 years, success has been achieved in delivering water to the tail end in areas like Bahal and Loharu. Several schemes have been implemented by the government to promote micro irrigation. The government has increased the irrigation budget by 20 per cent this year,” he said while addressing a public meeting at Rakhi Garhi village.

Khattar also announced the Industrial Training Institutes would be renamed as Kaushal Vikas Kendra (KVK) in the state. He said 800 courses would be provided in these centres to make the youth eligible for employment. “Unemployed youths are being given a monthly salary of Rs 9,000 in lieu of 100 hours of work under the Saksham Yuva scheme,” he said. He urged the youth to prepare themselves for self employment.

The chief minister alleged that opposition parties were misleading people about the Pradhan Mantri crop insurance scheme. He informed that by paying only 1.5 to 2 per cent premium, farmers are getting insurance cover from Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000. Khattar said the compensation of Rs 10,000 per acre was recommended in the Swaminathan Commission’s report, but in the first year after coming to power in October 2014, the state government has made it Rs 12,000 per acre. “Earlier, the previous Congress government paid Rs 6,000 per acre compensation,” he said.

The chief minister said an international fruit market would be set up on 600 acres of land at Gannaur to enable the farmers engaged in horticulture to get a bigger market to sell their produce. Meanwhile, Khattar announced that the Siwani region will be included in Hisar district. “For the past 21 years, people of Siwani town and surrounding villages were demanding their inclusion in Hisar district instead of Bhiwani,” he added.