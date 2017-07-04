Haryana government asks insurance companies to complete field survey on time

All farmers have been advised to register water-logging complaints within 48 hours in the offices of deputy director, agriculture in the districts, Likhi said. (PTI)

The Haryana government has directed the insurance companies to complete the field survey on time under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) in the state. Principal Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department, Abhilaksh Likhi today said the government has already notified the PMFBY for year 2017-18. “The officers of the agriculture department as well as insurance companies have been directed for strict compliance of various provisions of the scheme,” he said.

Likhi said the Deputy Director, Agriculture has been directed to take immediate action on the water-logging complaints. All the cluster heads have also been asked to monitor the situation, he added. All farmers have been advised to register water-logging complaints within 48 hours in the offices of deputy director, agriculture in the districts, Likhi said. So far, 195 complaints about water-logging has been registered from Kurukshetra, Kaithal and Karnal, he said. Action is being taken on these complaints, he added.