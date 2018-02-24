Haryana farmers demand loan waiver, fair prices for crops; block entry points at Delhi border

Farmers attempted to block entry and exit points into the national capital leading to traffic congestion at the Delhi-Gurgaon border and in Sonipat and Faridabad. (IE)

The farmers from Haryana staged a protest demanding loan waiver and fair prices for crops on Friday. They attempted to block entry and exit points into the national capital leading to traffic congestion at the Delhi-Gurgaon border and in Sonipat and Faridabad. As per a report by The Indian Express, the farmers came out in huge number and staged a demonstration in Sonipat and Faridabad with regards to their demands for loan waiver. The police said that as the protestors were not allowed to enter Delhi, they seated themselves at the border but no one was detained in these two districts. Police asked them to return to their villages, but they stayed there for the rest of the day.

The police were quoted as saying that the demonstration was peaceful and around 300 police personnel in addition to 100 personnel of the local force were deployed to keep the situation under control. However, various farmer organisations were furious after many of their protesters were detained in Radaur and allegedly lathicharged.

Suresh Koth, the state unit president of the Bhartiya Kisan Sangharsh Samiti was quoted as saying that the protesters at the borders are not going to be given any directions. “We will not call off protests,” he said. He also said that to decide our further course of action, they have called a mahapanchayat in Hisar on February 26.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the social activist Anna Hazare called on the public to teach the NDA government “a suitable lesson” for its “anti-farmer” policies. According to Hazare, the Narendra Modi-led government despite coming to power by making “alluring” promises to the public, has failed to work in the farmers’ interest. Further targeting the Modi government, the 80-year-old social activist said that the government is more concerned about industrialists than the farmers.