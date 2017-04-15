Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar reviews developmental projects in Gurugram

He inspected underpasses and flyovers between Shankar Chowk and Golf Course Extension Road and assured of their inauguration soon to facilitate commuters. (Twitter)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday paid a surprise visit to Gurugram and inspected and reviewed the progress of several ongoing projects for the all-round development of the city. During his unscheduled three-hour visit to Gurugram from 8.30 a.m., the Chief Minister inspected roads on the Delhi-Gurugram border and also directed the authorities on the construction of a cloverleaf U-turn in front of Ambience Mall.

He inspected underpasses and flyovers between Shankar Chowk and Golf Course Extension Road and assured of their inauguration soon to facilitate commuters.

The CM pulled up officers for the poor condition of roads and sanitation in the area and asked them to ensure cleanliness in Gurugram city. The flyover on the Dwarka Expressway is nearing completion and is likely to be thrown open to the public by mid-May.

Accompanied by Public Works Department Minister Rao Narbir Singh and the Haryana Housing Board Chairman, the Chief Minister said Metro connectivity in Gurugram will be extended for public convenience.