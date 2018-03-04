Haryana CM asks opposition not to politicise the Sutlej-Yamuna Link issue

Khattar said as a result of the “efforts made by his government (in the SYL issue), the Supreme Court had given its decision in favour of the state. (Photo: IE)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today asked opposition parties in the state not to politicise the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue and refrain from inciting public sentiments. He said that political parties must move forward on the construction of the canal rather than politicising the issue. “We have full faith in the judiciary and would get our due share in river waters through the SYL canal,” Khattar said at a press conference here. Opposition parties in the state have always politicised the SYL issue for their petty interests and they are at it again, the chief minister alleged. “They know very well that a Presidential Reference on the matter had been pending in the Supreme Court for 12-long years and that it was the present state government that strongly pleaded the case in the apex court and ensured its early hearing,” he said.

Khattar said as a result of the “efforts made by his government (in the SYL issue), the Supreme Court had given its decision in favour of the state. “Now, the execution order is to be passed by the apex court,” he said, adding “we are hopeful that we will soon get our share of water through the canal…” “Everyone in Haryana wants that the SYL canal should be constructed. We must move forward on the construction of the canal rather than politicise the issue,” the chief minister said.

“There are some who try to incite public sentiments by telling people that had we been in power we would have brought SYL canal waters… “We are governed by the Constitution, we are living in a federal system and we are governed by some laws. There is a process which has to be followed,” he said. Several INLD leaders, including Abhay Singh Chautala, had in February 2017 tried to march into Punjab to undertake the digging of the SYL canal. However, they were arrested for breaching prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC and were released later.

Notably, Leader of the Opposition and senior INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala has said that his party will move an adjournment motion to debate the SYL issue in the Haryana’s Assembly’s Budget Session, which begins here tomorrow. To build pressure on the Centre to complete the canal to enable Haryana get its share of river water, the INLD is also holding an ‘Adhikar Rally’ in Delhi on March 7. Referring to water management projects, Khattar said 50 to 100 new ponds would be constructed in the vicinity of the Delhi for getting the ground water recharged.

“The government has also ensured adequate water at the tail-ends for irrigation. Water has reached 293 tails out of the total 300 in the state. The present government has also made infrastructural arrangements for irrigation. The existing capacity of 3,451 cusecs of JLN Canal is being revived at a cost of Rs 300 crore,” he said. He said that the construction of upstream dams– Renuka, Kishau and Lakhwar — had been being taken up with the Centre for early completion. The State Pond Management Authority has also been formed for the protection, conservation, development and rejuvenation of about 14,000 ponds in the state, he added.

Touching upon another issue, Khattar said during the last three-and-a-half years, the BJP government in Haryana has not only done well in providing jobs and skilling the youths of the state, but also lived up to its credentials of merit, transparency and no nepotism in matters of recruitment. He said that employment had been provided to 2.03 lakh persons in the private sector, including 1.24 lakh in Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises during last three-and-a-half years.

Giving details about the skilling of youth, the chief minister said that out of the total target of 2.27 lakh, 1.17 lakh youths were trained in different sectors, and, out of these, 37,134 were placed in keeping with their specific areas of skilling. The chief minister said that appointment letters were given to 17,300 candidates recommended by the state recruiting agencies in a transparent manner. Result of the recruitment to about 28,000 posts is pending due to litigation in courts, he said.