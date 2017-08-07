Haryana BJP leader Darshan Nagpal accused of stopping ambulance, costing life of a patient

The incident took place on Saturday evening when an ambulance hit Nagpal’s car at a traffic intersection in Fatehabad which is around 220 kms from Chandigarh. (Image: ANI)

Haryana BJP leader Darshan Nagpal has been accused of causing death of a patient after he allegedly stopped an ambulance for half an hour when it hit his vehicle in Fatehabad. However, BJP councilor in Fatehbad has denied the allegation made by the victim’s relatives, who lodged a complaint. As per the claims made by patient’s relatives, soon after the ambulance hit BJP leader’s car, he gave a chase and intercepted it which caused a delay in patient’s treatment. Nagpal got into an argument with the driver and family members and also took away the ambulance keys, reported FirstPost.

According to a report by NDTV, the incident took place on Saturday evening when an ambulance hit Nagpal’s car at a traffic intersection in Fatehabad which is around 220 kms from Chandigarh. The report also stated that patient Naveen Soni’s relative have filed a complaint, alleging the BJP leader chased and stopped the ambulance and did not allow it to pass for around half an hour. After exchange of words between the BJP leader and the driver of the ambulance, when the ambulance reached hospital, 42-year-old Soni was already dead.

However, Nagpal dismissed the allegations saying he did not stop the ambulance. “There is no question of stopping the ambulance, ask anyone present there. I believe in service how can I stop an ambulance,” Pradhan said, claiming that he had been told by his driver that the “ambulance was unoccupied and the driver was drunk,” NDTV quoted him as saying.

Senior police officer Jagdish Chandra told ANI that his department had received a complaint against the BJP leader. “Both sides have been called to the police station for our investigation,” he said. This is the second event in the state that has raised questions on BJP leaders. In another case, the state BJP chief’s son is accused of stalking a woman and chasing her on the streets of Chandigarh.