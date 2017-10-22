Haryana Assembly session expected to be a stormy affair

The three-day Haryana Assembly session beginning tomorrow is likely to be a stormy affair with opposition parties trying to corner the BJP-led regime on several issues, including scrapping of the Dadupur Nalvi canal scheme by the state government. (Image: IE)

The three-day Haryana Assembly session beginning tomorrow is likely to be a stormy affair with opposition parties trying to corner the BJP-led regime on several issues, including scrapping of the Dadupur Nalvi canal scheme by the state government. Both the opposition parties, the INLD and Congress, had strongly condemned the Manohar Lal Khattar government’s decision of scrapping the canal project last month, saying that it would adversely impact the farmers of northern Haryana.

Haryana Cabinet on September 27 had decided to discard the scheme after approving a proposal of Irrigation and Water Resources Department to denotify 1,019.2994 acres of land acquired for the construction of the Dadupur Nalvi Irrigation Scheme. The decision to scrap the project was taken after the government found that the scheme not “feasible”. “The attitude of the BJP government in the state is completely anti-peasant. Rather than paying full compensation to the farmers of Dadupur Nalvi canal project, the state cabinet cancelled the project.

Shelving the project is illegal and unconstitutional,” said senior Congress leader and national media in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala today. “The Congress is completely with farmers in their struggle. This struggle will be fought firmly inside and outside the assembly, besides the courts,” said Surjewala while describing the canal project as the “lifeline of northern Haryana”. Surjewala, who was addressing a farmers’ dharna against the shelving of the project at Shahbad, said, “Congress party understands the importance of the project and will ensure its completion.”

Meanwhile, the opposition parties may also raise in the House issues such as the Panchkula violence following the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case. The first day of the session which will start at 2 pm will see obituary references and laying of papers while on October 24, presentation, discussion and voting would take place on the supplementary estimates. The last day of the session will witness legislative and other businesses, officials said here.