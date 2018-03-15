Haryana Assembly passes landmark bill approving capital punishment for rape of girls aged below 12 years

The Haryana Assembly on Thursday passed bill approving capital punishment for rape of children below the age of 12 years. (PTI)

The Haryana Assembly on Thursday passed bill approving capital punishment for rape of children below the age of 12 years. Haryana Assembly followed in the footsteps of other BJP governments – Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. With this, Haryana became the third state in the country approving the death sentence for those convicted of such rapes. Maharashtra and Karnataka are also mulling over the decision to implement the bill approving capital punishment for rape of minors below age 12. Last month, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar declared that state would introduce law providing capital punishment to those found guilty of physically abusing girls aged 12 years or below. The Assembly also took a step forward of establishing fast-track courts to deal with rape cases at a faster pace and to ensure justice to victims.

Khattar had expressed his agony and concern in January and said that even though the police were handling such cases it had been decided to make provisions of ‘harsher punishment for rape’. He said that law would be introduced soon to deliver capital punishment for raping girls aged 12 or younger. Khattar during his press brief also informed that 75 per cent of the cases show the involvement of relatives and dear ones of the victim. He said that besides the law enforcement agencies it was also the duty of the society to generate awareness among people with such mentality. Chief Minister and the assembly took the step in the wake of the brutal rape of two dalit girls in separate incidents in Haryana that shook the state.

In Rajasthan, the state government decided to provide punishment by death or rigorous imprisonment of 14 years for rape, 20 years for committing gang-rape and with fine. According to the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) 2016 report, the cases of crimes against children have increased in Rajasthan. In 2016, Rajasthan recorded 4,034 such cases, 3.8 per cent of the crimes against children (98,344) registered across the country. Rajasthan stands fourth in the crime against women category. On the other hand, Haryana topped the list of NCRB report of 2016, as the gang-rape rate in 2016 was 1.5 per one lakh female population of the state. The state recorded as many as 191 cases of gangrapes in 2016.