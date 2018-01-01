Haryana approves service bye-laws for contractual employees, says Anil Vij

The Haryana government has approved service bye-laws for contractual employees working under the National Health Mission (NHM) in the state, Health Minister Anil Vij said here. (Image: PTI)

The Haryana government has approved service bye-laws for contractual employees working under the National Health Mission (NHM) in the state, Health Minister Anil Vij said here. These rules will be applicable from today, Vij said. Under these rules, the employees have been divided into three categories. In category-I, apart from experts, maximum honorarium of the present or the entry level would be given to employees who have completed satisfactory service till five years, he said in an official statement released here. They would also get medical allowance of Rs 500 per month or Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) scheme with annual salary hike of five per cent.

The minister said those who have completed five to 10 years of service would be included in category-II and they would be given basic pay and dearness allowance. Similarly, basic pay, dearness allowance and house rent allowance would be admissible to those who would have completed 10 years or more continuous satisfactory service under category-III. These employees would get maximum pay of present or entry level and medical allowance of Rs 500 per month or ESI benefit, besides, an increment of three per cent in basic pay. He said the travel allowance of these employees has also been amended.