Haryana agricultural sector to get 10 hours of electricity every day from Nov 1: Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manoharlal Khattar. (IE)

In a bid to boost agriculture, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has announced that from November 1 the farm sector in the state will get 10 hours of electricity every day. The chief minister said that Haryana’s Faridabad district will also start getting 24-hour electricity supply. Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, the chief minister wrote: “Faridabad rural has become the fourth district in the state to start getting 24-hour electricity supply in the rural areas.” The announcements came during the closing ceremony of the year-long ‘Swarna Jayanti’ celebrations of the state at Mahabir Stadium yesterday.

Earlier in August, the chief minister said that electricity losses in the state have reduced from 30 to 25 percent as a result of the initiatives being taken by the government under the ‘mhara gaon jagmag gaon’ (Our village, illuminated village) scheme. The scheme was announced to make the power discoms in the state profitable and to provide adequate electricity to the people.

(2/2) Faridabad rural has become the fourth district in the state to start getting 24-hour electricity supply in the rural areas. — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) October 31, 2017

In the past, the chief minister had said that Haryana is a power surplus state yet in summers the load increases with growing demand and the present infrastructure finds it difficult to meet the increasing load. “Therefore, the state government is also formulating a policy to strengthen the existing infrastructure,” Khattar added.

To recover the pending electricity dues, Khattar had earlier, launched Electricity Bill Surcharge Waiver Scheme 2017. Under this scheme, consumers whose electricity bills are outstanding and who have not been able to avail the benefit of the earlier surcharge waiver scheme, are being given another opportunity to pay their outstanding dues.