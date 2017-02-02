Harvard girl from Chennai limns horrific passport experience in blog, Sushma Swaraj gets cracking on Twitter

Charanya Kannan, who went to Tanzania, was allegedly robbed off. (Twitter image)

After a Chennai woman, a student of Harvard Business School, narrated her harrowing tale in a blog in which she accused consular officer of Indian Embassy there of not co-operating with her, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has taken notice of her plight. Charanya Kannan, who went to Tanzania, was allegedly robbed off. Sushma Swaraj took to twitter to let her know that she has gone through her ‘write up’.

“…a red helmet biker came surreptitiously from nowhere and snatched my bag. I tried to resist but he accelerated and I got dragged along. When my head hit the unsympathetic asphalt, I knew I had to let go. Before I could release the cross shouldered bag, I got dragged a few feet. I got up and was surprised I could get up, and turned to look at the four others who were walking with me. None of them had noticed the number plate. In fact, they hadn’t even noticed that I was robbed. It all happened in less than a few seconds that they thought I simply fell. I was surprised that it was that quick, in my mind it had all happened in a cinematic slow motion where I actually had time for a mini debate in my head to let go or not to let go of the bag,” she wrote in blog.

Charanya Kannan – I have carefully gone through your write up. http://t.co/AgUqLiXaXr /1 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) February 1, 2017

“Too bad it was Saturday evening and I had to wait till Monday happened for everything else. On Monday, armed with the police report and tonnes of optimism, I went into the Indian Embassy to meet the consular officer. India’s foreign ministry runs one of the most efficient operations now, this should get sorted out in seconds, I thought. But, apparently, not. The consular officer wouldn’t even look up at me or the Assistant Dean of Harvard Business School, Gabe Handel, who came in with me. For some reason his empty table was more attractive to him than our faces,” she wrote.

When the Minister of External Affairs reads your article and takes up an issue ???????????? thank you ma’m. http://t.co/NUcqmMAVW8 — Charanya Kannan (@chk86) February 1, 2017

“I explained my situation to him, and he said, You can’t return this Saturday. Passport issue takes 3 weeks here. I can give you an emergency certificate with which you can go back to India and apply for passport from there. That will take 2-3 months in India… I have no money or phone now, I cannot afford to stay back in Tanzania for 3 weeks. My semester starts this Monday, and I have left my two-year-old son in the United States. My whole course ends in three months and I need to graduate, I cannot go back and wait in India for three months, that would mean I have to forego my degree. Is there something I can do like paying extra for tatkal issue or fast courier?” she said.

“Nothing can be done. Even if you give me two crore rupees, nothing can be done,” was his response. Sir everyone is tweeting to our foreign minister these days, I hear that Sushmaji helps to accelerate processes, do you think that will help in my case, sir? You tweet to anyone. Let’s see what they can do. What will they do? They will tell us to do and again we only do it. You tweet to anyone, let’s see what you can do,” he said with furrowed brows and a higher decibel level,” she said.