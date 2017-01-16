Harsimrat Kaur Badal hits out at Rahul Gandhi, calls him ‘nashedi’

Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Daughter-in-law of Punjab Chief Minister, Prakash Singh Badal. Source: PTI

Punjab elections: Union Cabinet Minister of Food Processing and member of parliament from Bathinda, Harsimrat Kaur in an interview with ANI sarcastically congratulates Navjot Singh Sidhu on his “gharwapasi” to a party that once led to a genocide on the Sikh community. Kaur mocks Sidhu and goes on to say that, “Some people have their feet in three boats, sometimes BJP, Congress and why not go ahead a little into Pakistan”. She also targeted Congress vice president, Rahul Gandhi by saying that, “Ye Rahul Gandhi, mujhe lagta hai khud sabse zyada nashe karte honge jo inhe Punjab ke 70% log nashedi lagte hain.”

Congratulations to Sidhu saab who calls it gharwapasi to go to a party that wrecked a genocide on the Sikh community: Harsimrat Badal pic.twitter.com/wR2MPrpvlQ — ANI (@ANI_news) January 16, 2017

Some people have their feet in three boats, sometimes BJP, Congress and why not go ahead a little into Pakistan: Harsimrat Badal pic.twitter.com/DXE2k0xOaR — ANI (@ANI_news) January 16, 2017

Ever since Navjot Singh Sidhu joined Congress as a leader, he has gone all out against his arch rivals, and on the other hand, the Badals continue to lash against him. Even Deputy CM Punjab, Sukhbir Badal said that, “Sidhu is like a human bomb. I can give you in writing that he will quit Congress party within 6 months” and “he is someone who changes his mother (party) every two days.Want to ask him how many mothers he has”?

Ye Rahul Gandhi, mujhe lagta hai khud sabse zyada nashe karte honge jo inhe Punjab ke 70% log nashedi lagte hain: Harsimrat Kaur Badal, SAD pic.twitter.com/07xFg1vaz3 — ANI (@ANI_news) January 16, 2017

What was the genocide on Sikh community?

The 1984 anti-Sikh riots also known as the 1984 genocides on the Sikh was a massacre that was directed against the Sikh community in India by anti-Sikh groups. This massacre is said to be instigated by the members of the Congress party in response to the assassination of Indira Gandhi that was done by her Sikh bodyguard. According to official Indian Government reports, there were about 2800 deaths in India, including 2100 deaths in Delhi alone.