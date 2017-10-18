Harshita Dahiya murder: Sister Lata claims her husband killed Haryanvi singer

Haryanvi singer and dancer Harshita Dahiya. (File Photo: Facebook)

Haryanvi singer and dancer Harshita Dahiya’s sister today claimed that her husband got the artiste killed as she was a witness in their mother’s murder case. However, Panipat police said they were examining the case from all angles and exuded confidence that they would soon crack it. A police official said Dinesh, the brother-in-law of Harshita Dahiya had threatened to kill her a few months back. The 22-year-old singer was yesterday shot dead by unidentified youths at Chamrara village in Haryana’s Panipat district yesterday when she was returning home after performing at a function in the village. Today, when asked who could be behind the murder of Harshita Dahiya, her sister Lata said, “Dinesh, my husband.” “He got her (Harshita) killed because she was a witness in the murder case of her mother,” she claimed while talking to reporters in Panipat today. Panipat DSP Desh Raj said, “Harshita’s brother-in-law is charged with the murder of her mother. He is facing several criminal cases and is already in jail.”

Dahiya’s mother was killed in 2014 in Delhi and the singer was the prime witness in the case, the police said. Harshita was living in Narela in Delhi. Meanwhile, a video clip has emerged purportedly showing Dahiya claiming that she was being threatened by some artistes from Haryana entertainment industry. “Some people from our industry, our own artists from Haryana are threatening me over phone to come to a compromise and delete the video, otherwise I will face consequences. I have not said anything wrong.

“Despite this, people are threatening me. I am not afraid of anybody. I will not delete our video… do whatever you want and I will not delete my live video. I am a Jaatni belonging to Jaat community) and I am not afraid of death,” Harshita was seen saying in the video. It was not immediately clear which video she was referring to.

When asked about the video, the DSP said, “We are examining the case from all the angles. Several police teams are working on it and we will soon crack the case.”