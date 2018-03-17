Harsh Vardhan’s theory of everything: Stephen Hawking said Vedas superior to Albert Einstein’s E=mc2

Stephen Hawking said Vedas superior to Albert Einstein’s E-mc2.

If ever a human being seemed capable of living forever, that human was Stephen Hawking. Diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), the degenerative neurological disorder, in 1963, Hawking passed away on Wednesday. The living metaphor of scientific endeavour, Hawking for five decades used an electric wheelchair for locomotion. Towards the end, only the twitch of a cheek muscle, processed through a computer interface with a digital voice, provided an outlet for the churning, often playful mind inside. To the eye alone, he was a rumpled suit on wheels, fathoming the unfathomable.

Now just two days after the great physician’s death, Union Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan at the 105th Indian Science Congress (ISC) said that the British cosmologist had “emphatically said that on record that our Vedas might have a theory which is superior to Einstein’s theory of E=mc2.”

The quote that Hawking was accredited with is from the website of the Institute of Scientific Research on Vedas (I-SERVE), which in turn has referenced a post on fake Stephen Hawking profile on Facebook. An Indian Express source confirmed the same.

Back in 2013, a post titled ‘Dr Stephen Hawking’s Opinion on the Science in Veda’, the author (IserveAdmin) wrote: “Stephen Hawking, The Scientist, theoretical physicist, cosmologist, general relativity and Quantum Theory expert in Cambridge University, U.K. has referred the Vedic science books authored by Dr Sivarambabu (Organising secretary, I-SERVE) and said that Vedas might have a theory superior to Einstein’s law E=mc2. His statement on this subject is reproduced below.”

In an interview with the Indian Express, Dr Sakamuri Sivaram Babu, whose theory the Science and Technology Minister referred to on Friday said he was not aware of the minister’s comment since he was working on his book on the Yajurveda.

He said: “According to the research paper I wrote in 2007, there is an intermediate stage between the Yajurveda and the Atharvaveda which suggests that energy cannot directly convert into matter. There is an intermediate stage. So what I proposed was a modification from the Einstein theory to a Vedic theory.”

Babu added that he had sent this research paper to Hawking who replied with an approval. Babu then in 2013, wrote a second research paper which he said was published in the Vedic Science Journal.