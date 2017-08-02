Harmanpreet Kaur rewarded with Punjab DSP post, Rs 5 lakh after Women’s World Cup feat

Just after the historic knock, the state chief minister had announced a cash prize of Rs 5 Lakh to Harmanpreet Kaur, which he had conveyed to her father, whom he had called to congratulate for her daughter’s feat, a PTI report said.(Reuters)

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh today handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to Harmanpreet Kaur, a member of the Indian women’s cricket team that reached the final of the recently concluded Women’s World Cup before losing narrowly by nine runs to the hosts England. Apart from awarding her the cash prize, the chief minister also offered her a job in Punjab Police with the rank of DSP, ANI said. Before the mega final, the Punjab cricketer played a shwashbucking knock of 171 runs against Australia to take her side to the final. Her innings against the Aussies earned her lot of praise not only in the country but rest of the world as well.

“She has played brilliant game. Very proud that she’s from Punjab. Now she is going to be permanently with us in Punjab Police”, Amarinder Singh said. Just after the historic knock, the state chief minister had announced a cash prize of Rs 5 Lakh to Harmanpreet Kaur, which he had conveyed to her father, whom he had called to congratulate for her daughter’s feat, a PTI report said.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted members of the Indian Team at his residence and hailed the performance of the Indian women’s cricket team. During the interaction when players asked him on how he handles pressure, Modi told them that Yoga is helpful in achieving balance between mind, body and action.Narendra Modi had also told them that the entire country carried their defeat on their shoulders in final, which was their greatest win, the statement added.

He had also said that daughters of the country have made India proud in many sporting events across the globe and the nation is is also getting benefits from the progress that women are making in numerous fields.