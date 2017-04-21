Harjit Singh Sajjan inaugurates office of Consulate General of Canada

Sajjan also went to his native village Bambeli in Hoshiarpur district of Punjab where he was accorded warm welcome by the villagers.(IE)

Canada’s Indian origin Defence Minister Harjit Singh Sajjan today inaugurated the new office of Consulate General of Canada here. The visiting dignitary reached Elante office complex here shortly after 9 AM and inaugurated the new office by cutting the ribbon, amid tight security arrangements. The new office offers wide range of services like assistance to Canadians, helping companies to do business with Canada, visa services etc. Sajjan, who is on a seven-day visit to India, later held meeting with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at Chandigarh airport, officials said here.

You may also like to watch:

Yesterday, Sajjan paid obeisance at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. He had also visited the All India Pingalwara Charitable Society on the outskirts of the city, where he met the under privileged children. Later in the afternoon, Sajjan visited a girls’ orphanage in Jalandhar. Sajjan also went to his native village Bambeli in Hoshiarpur district of Punjab where he was accorded warm welcome by the villagers.

Ahead of the Canadian Defence minister’s visit, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had said he would not meet Sajjan and described him as a “Khalistani sympathiser”. Sajjan, however, rubbished Amarinder’s allegation that he is “pro-Khalistani” and said he would not get into any petty politics with the Chief Minister.