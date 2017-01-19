Harish Rawat calls for commanders conference to be postponed, fears PM Narendra Modi may take advantage in poll-bound Uttarakhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may take political advantage of the conference, he alleges. (ANI)

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat has requested that the commanders conference which is scheduled to be held on January 21 in Dehradun be postponed in the wake of state elections on February 15. The state along with Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa and Manipur will go on polls starting from February 4. The results in all these poll-bound states will be declared on March 11.

While elections will be held in Goa (February 4), Punjab (February 4) and Uttarakhand (February 15) will be completed in one phase, Manipur (March 4 and March 8), Uttar Pradesh will go to polls in seven phases ( February 11, 15, 19, 23, 27, March 4 and 8)

During the press conference Harish Rawat also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may take political advantage of the conference as the BJP has already made it clear that it would fight polls in the name of the PM.