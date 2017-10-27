Haridwar Aadhaar issue: UIDAI rules out any ‘goof up’

The clarification comes amid reports that all residents of a village in Haridwar are having January 1 as their date of birth on their Aadhaar cards.

The UIDAI today ruled out any “goof up” during Aadhaar enrolment process at a village in Haridwar where a number of people reportedly share January 1 as their date of birth in their 12-digit biometric identifier. Seeking to provide clarity, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) said in specific cases, enrollers were unable to provide their exact date of birth or the supporting documents. The clarification comes amid reports that all residents of a village in Haridwar are having January 1 as their date of birth on their Aadhaar cards. The Aadhaar-issuing body asserted that there has been no goof up during enrolment in the Haridwar village case and provided an explanation for the same. The UIDAI clarified that January 1 of a particular year is typically taken by default as the official date of birth by its system in instances where applicants do not know their exact date of birth nor have the supporting documents, but may only recall their age. Referring to the reports, the UIDAI said: “There has been no such goof up during enrolment in Gaindi Khatta village of Van Gujjars in Haridwar.”

Under the UIDAI policy, the date of birth is registered in three ways. An individual can either quote the verified date of birth and submit supporting proof or provide declared date of birth without any supporting documents. “Third, in cases of residents who are only able to give their age, 1st January of that year is taken as per the age given by the resident as date of birth by default for the purpose of enrolment,” it said.

The UIDAI said updation can be done by visiting any Aadhaar enrolment centre or even online at a later stage, in case the resident is able to provide supporting documents for date of birth.