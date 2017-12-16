Hardik Patel’s big claim: BJP will win Gujarat election by EVM tampering but will lose Himachal Pradesh deliberately

Patidar leader Hardik Patel. (Source: PTI)

Patidar leader Hardik Patel made a big claim on Saturday morning, saying that the Bharatiya Janata Party will tamper with the EVMs on Saturday and Sunday night. The stunning part of these claims was that Hardik Patel said that BJP will deliberately lose the election in Himachal Pradesh. He said that if the party loses in Gujarat, it will mark its downfall. Hardik, in a series of tweets, alleged that BJP will win the Gujarat elections with the help of EVM tampering but will lose in Himachal Pradesh so that no fingers are pointed at it. The counting of votes for both the state assembly elections will take place on December 18, i.e. Monday.

The second phase of voting for 93 seats in North and Central Gujarat finished on December 14. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also cast his vote on the same day. While the polling was largely peaceful, two incidents of clashes were reported in Mehsana and Vadodara districts, police officials said. The EC received complaints from five places that electronic voting machines (EVMs) were connecting to external

devices via Bluetooth, but after inquiry, it was found that there was “no substance” in the complaints, poll officials said.

शनिवार और रविवार की रात को EVM में बड़ी गरबडी करने जा रही है भाजपा,

चुनाव हार रही हैं भाजपा,EVM में गरबडी नहीं होंगी तो ८२ सीट भाजपा को मिल रही है। — Hardik Patel (@HardikPatel_) December 16, 2017

गुजरात में भाजपा की हार का मतलब है भाजपा का पतन

EVM में गरबडी करके भाजपा गुजरात चुनाव जितेगी और हिमाचल प्रदेश का चुनाव हारेंगी,ताकि कोई प्रश्न ना उठाए — Hardik Patel (@HardikPatel_) December 16, 2017

There were complaints of EVMs getting connected to the external devices via Bluetooth were received from Patan, Kheda, Mehsana districts, Ghatlodia in Ahmedabad district and Godhra in Panchamahal district. Last Saturday, during the first phase of the Assembly polls, the Congress had complained that some EVMs in Porbandar were connecting to external devices via Bluetooth. However, the EC had said that the apprehension of possible EVM tampering through Bluetooth technology was baseless.

The prime minister cast his ballot after waiting in a queue at a polling booth in a school in Sabarmati constituency of Ahmedabad district. After casting the vote at Nishan High School, he showed his inked finger to thousands of supporters who had gathered outside the school in Ranip locality of Sabarmati constituency, amid chants of “Modi, Modi”. However, the Congress alleged that Modi’s roadshow was a violation of the Model Code of Conduct and accused the EC of bias.