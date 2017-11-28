Hardik Patel was asked about his role in sex CD but he invoked ‘Singham’ Ajay Devgn; here is why

Hardik Patel breaks silence on sex CD controversy. (Photos from Twitter)

Ahead of high-voltage Gujarat Assembly Elections, a sex CD has made headlines. It was alleged that the man seen in the sex CD was Patidar quota stir spearhead Hardik Patel. Now, Hardik Patel in a programme has broken his silence on the alleged sex CD. In a Zee News programme, Hardik Patel was asked, “Are you in the CD or not?” Seemingly angry over the question, Hardik said,”What government has to do with it?” Further, Hardik invoked Ajay Devgn saying, “If someone (like Ajay Devgn) is fighting those in power and if someone is working like Singham and then he marries and goes to Bangkok with his wife, then is this the government’s job to peep into his bedroom?” Refusing to answer whether he is there in the CD, Hardik said, “I will not answer.” “Yes, I will answer, if my mom asks me about it,” Hardik said. Earlier, a purported sex video of Hardik Patel had surfaced. Also, another clip had emerged in which a man resembling Hardik Patel was seen relaxing on a bed with two men and a woman. The man with a shaven head is seen drinking water while seated on the bed. Hardik Patel had tonsured his head in May this year with his supporters to protest against alleged police atrocities on members of his community during the quota agitation.

Hardik Patel had accused the BJP of playing dirty politics. In the video, which appeared to have been shot in a hotel on May 16, 2017, a person with close resemblance to Patel was seen in a compromising position with an unidentified woman. Commenting on the sex clip purportedly showing him, the 24-year-old Patidar leader had said it was the beginning of dirty politics and the BJP would release many more such morphed videos to defame him ahead of polls.

Last week, Hardik Patel announced his support to the Congress for the upcoming Gujarat polls, stating that the party has promised to give reservation under Article 31(C) of the Constitution if voted to power. Hardik had said that reservation formula given by the Congress for his community will be over and above the present 50 per cent quota and opined that the 50 per cent cap set by the Supreme Court was just a suggestion and can be breached if the state government wants.