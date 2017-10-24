Hardik Patel slams Narendra Modi, says PM launched projects a mayor should

Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader Hardik Patel has launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying the former Gujarat Chief Minister has been visiting the poll-bound state to inaugurate projects that ‘city mayors should’. (PTI image)

Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader Hardik Patel has launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying the former Gujarat Chief Minister has been visiting the poll-bound state to inaugurate projects that ‘city mayors should’. Patel also dared PM Modi to announce the election dates. He said this while speaking at the Adhikar Sammelan in Mandal town of Ahmedabad district.

In a veiled attack on PM Modi, Patel said, “He came here 15 times in two months. He is on a repeat mode saying we are getting 150 (seats); we will bring 150 (seats)…I dare him to announce the elections. In one day, the results will be out.” On the Prime Minister inaugurating projects in Vadodara, Hardik said, “Previously, PMs would inaugurate only big ticket projects like an airport, grand infrastructure… But yesterday, he came to Vadodara — remember, the PM came to Vadodara to inaugurate a few bridges… I don’t even know the names of the bridges… The city mayor was miffed… These were projects the mayor should have inaugurated.”

Meanwhile, a leader of the Hardik Patel-led Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) has claimed the BJP offered him Rs 1 crore to switch loyalties, a charge rubbished by Gujarat’s ruling party. North Gujarat PAAS convener Narendra Patel’s allegation yesterday was followed today by another PAAS member, Nikhil Savani, resigning from the party, a few months after he joined it on grounds that it did not keep its promise to accept the Patidar community’s demands.

In a dramatic turn of events, Narendra Patel had announced in the presence of state BJP chief Jitu Vaghani on October 24 evening that he was joining the party. At about 10.30 pm, a couple of hours later, he called a press conference to allege that he was offered Rs 1 crore to go to the ruling party but that would never betray his community.