Hardik Patel sex CD: Patidar leader says tape is fake

While addressing the media, Hardik Patel said that the CD which allegedly shows him and a girl in a hotel room is morphed. (IE)

As Gujarat Assembly elections near, politics among the parties in the state has got dirtier. This time, the chief of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS), Hardik Patel, found himself in a controversy where a sleaze video, allegedly fearing him became viral on the social media. While addressing the media, Hardik Patel said that the CD which allegedly shows him and a girl in a hotel room is morphed. He blames the BJP government for leaking such a video. “Such stunts are expected from BJP as we near the elections,” says the Patidar leader.

“I am innocent, people are trying to defame me and tarnish my image,” Patel said while talking to the media.

Throwing a challenge at the PM Narendra Modi, Hardik Patel said that the people of Gujarat cannot be fooled by such gimmicks. “PM Narendra Modi believes that the people of Gujarat will be fooled by such images, but the BJP government cannot do so.”

“How can you invade my personal life? This is a conspiracy against me,” says Patel, who held the press conference to deny his presence in the CD.

Earlier today, Hardik Patel took to Twitter and tried to defend himself. He tweeted: “Dirty politics has begun now. It will not make any difference to me by defaming me. But the image of the Gujarati women is being tarnished.”

अब गंदी राजनीति की शुरुआत हो गई हैं।मुझे बदनाम कर लो कोई फ़र्क़ नहीं पड़ेगा,लेकिन गुजरात की महिलाओ का अपमान किया जा रहा हैं। — Hardik Patel (@HardikPatel_) November 13, 2017

But this is not the first time that someone has tried to tarnish Hardik’s image before any major happening in the state. Back in 2015, another video of the Patridar leader was leaked. A sex CD was released almost as soon as Patel had launched the agitation to demand a quota for the Patels in government jobs.