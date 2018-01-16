Pravin Togadia of Vishva Hindu Parishad drops ‘encounter bomb’, meets Hardik Patel, Congress leader

Hardik Patel accuses BJP of harassing Pravin Togadia

Patidar agitation leader Hardik Patel and Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia on Tuesday (January 16), paid a visit to Pravin Togadia, the working President of the Vishva Hindu Parishad at the hospital where he is admitted. In a media briefing after the meet, Hardik Patel claimed that the ruling BJP party is harassing Pravin Togadia. He alleged that Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have been troubling Togadia on the directions of RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh). He added that it is well-known that RSS is against Togadia.

On Monday (January 15), when Togadia went missing, Hardik Patel reacted to the development. He took to Twitter to question how had the Z plus protected Togadia gone missing. “In spite of Pravin Togadia Ji going missing why is the state home minister quiet? Why has his security guard not been suspended? Why are VHP and BJP leaders not concerned?”

Earlier, in the day, Pravin Togadia alleged that a plan was being hatched to kill him in an encounter. Speaking at a press conference in Ahmedabad, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad chief alleged he was being targeted in a decade-old case.

A day before, the VHP headquarters in Paldi, Ahmedabad witnessed chaos with workers alleging that Togadia, a Z Plus category protectee, went “missing” after stepping out of the headquarters when a contingent of Rajasthan Police came to arrest him in an old case. Hours later, he was found in an unconscious state in Shahibaug area of the city. As of now, his health condition is reported to be stable.ble.