Hardik Patel makes big offer to Gujarat Dy CM Nitin Patel, says quit BJP with 10 MLAs, join Congress

Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti chief Hardik Patel on Saturday made a very surprising offer. He said that disgruntled Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel ought to leave the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and that he should join the Congress where he might be offered a much better position. According to ANI, Hardik said, “If Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel along with 10 MLAs is ready to leave BJP, then will talk to Congress to get him a good position. If BJP does not respect him, he should leave the party.” A PTI report said that according to a BJP source, Nitin Patel even after being sworn-in is yet to take charge of his allotted portfolios and has conveyed his anger to the party leadership. Hardik Patel’s suggestion came after Nitin Patel’s expression of outrage as he has been offered departments like road and buildings and health, whereas in the earlier BJP government he was in charge of the much more important ones of finance and urban development, which were taken away this time when ministries were allocated while forming the new government.

BJP leader Narottam Patel visited Nitin Patel to placate Nitin Patel and he said that the Dy CM is a very able leader and he further asked the Gujarat government to think over the portfolios handed over to him and instead hand him the departments of his choice. According to Indian Express, when Hardik Patel was asked if Nitin Patel was thinking of resigning from the party, Hardik said that this aspect was not mentioned. Hardik said he was there because Nitin Patel was upset and he wanted that rectified. Hardik Patel also said that a veteran leader like Nitin Patel who has worked hard for the party for the last 27 years was sidelined for no reason and was not paid the respect which he deserves. Hardik even texted Deputy CM on Friday and said that he was with him.

The finance portfolio has been handed over to Botad MLA Saurabh Patel, while the urban development ministry has been kept by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. With 99 MLAs, the BJP has majority in the 182-member Assembly, 16 less than its 2012 tally of 115. The opposition Congress, which had won 61 seats in 2012, managed to increase its tally to 77 seats. The strength of the Congress and its allies in the current House is 80.