Hardik Patel close aide attacked, PAAS committee blames BJP

Patel quota spearhead Hardik Patel’s close aide Dinesh Bambhaniya was allegedly attacked by around 25 persons near here, according to the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti’s (PAAS) core committee member Varun Patel. Bambhaniya was allegedly attacked by at least 25 to 30 persons after they intercepted his car near Vaishnodevi Circle late evening, Patel said, adding that Bambhaniya’s car was damaged by the attackers. Officials of Adalaj Police of Gandhinagar district reached the spot upon learning about the incident. “However, no FIR has been registered yet,” said a Adlaj Police Station Officer. Patel claimed that Bambhaniya was attacked by workers of the BJP, as the ruling party is not in favour of a programme organised by PAAS at Umiya Campus in Sola area of the city on August 5.

“At the time of the attack, Bambhaniya and Rahul Patel were in the car. Around 25 to 30 persons, who claimed that they were BJP workers, came in their cars and intercepted Bambhaniya’s car near Vaishnodevi Circle. Both of them were beaten up mercilessly. These BJP workers also damaged the car,” said Patel. In the attack, both the PAAS members sustained serious injuries, he said.

“While attacking, these BJP workers told Bambhaniya not to go ahead with the August 5 programme. They told him that the BJP leaders do not like such activities by PAAS. We have now sent both our PAAS members to hospital. We will lodge an FIR later,” he said. Meanwhile, Hardik has alleged that the attack was carried out at the behest of the BJP. In a statement, he said Bambhaniya was attacked as BJP wants to stop the August 5 event.