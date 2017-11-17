Hardik Patel attacks PM Narendra Modi? Here is what he said in his Twitter post

Hardik Patel. (Source: PTI)

Patidar leader Hardik Patel made a personal attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi today by subverting the lyrics of a 1970 Hindi film song ‘Ramchandra Keh Gaye Siya Se’. Patel who has previously slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party for releasing a ‘sex CD’ allegedly featuring him, altered the lyrics of this famous song from Hindi film ‘Gopi’ to crticise the PM and to bleakly herald the dawn of what he said is a ‘kalyug’, or ‘the age of evil’. Hardik took to Twitter to express his views and said that Prime Minister is responsible for the ‘kalyug’.

In his tweet, Patel referred to referenced Jashodaben Modi, 64, the PM’s estranged wife and cited instances like a temple being built for Gandhi’s killer Nathuram Godse as a sign that the ‘kalyug’ might already be upon us. Yesterday, the Hindu Mahasabha laid the foundation stone for such a temple. Patel even mentioned the Ram temple issue in his tweet and criticised PM Modi over the mob lynching incidents across the country. Without taking any names, Hardik Patel also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of dividing Hindus and Muslims along with oppressing the Dalits. Here is what Hardik Patel tweeted:

श्रीराम कह गये सिया से

ऎसा कलियुग आयेगा

गोडसे का मंदिर बनेगा

तंबू में राम विराजा जाएगा

मार ना सका एक अंग्रेज को

वो गांधी मार के हिंदू कहलाएगा

जो निभा ना सका पत्नी से

दूसरो की CD बनवाएगा

बांटेगा हिंदू को मुस्लिम से

दलित को भी खा जाएगा

गाय को कहकर अपनी मां

उसका मांस तक बेच खाएगा — Hardik Patel (@HardikPatel_) November 17, 2017

Earlier in the day, Hardik had suffered a major blow when his former close aide Chirag Patel, who is facing sedition charges along with Hardik, joined the ruling BJP in the presence of Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel. After joining BJP, Chirag had also accused Hardik of fulfilling his personal ambitions in the garb of leading the agitation for reservation to Patidar community.

“The agitation, which was started with the goal of getting reservation for the Patel community, has now become a tool to satisfy the personal ambitions of one person. It has become a tool to acquire wealth and power. I strongly believe that the agitation is going in a wrong direction,” he said.

Chirag, who was expelled from the Hardik-led Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) last year, also slammed Hardik over the recent sex clips allegedly involving the latter. “After the sex CDs of Hardik have emerged, it is not possible for me to remain silent. This entire episode is a blot on the community,” he said.