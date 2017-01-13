Haraamkhor movie: Five reasons to watch!

Script is not the only reason for you to watch the film. (Source: IE)

1) From the trailer itself Haraamkhor had gripped our imagination. Bollywood’s new wave has surprised us with many films like Waiting, Love Sex Aur Dhoka and Bombay Talkies. The script is realistic yet simple, easily accepted as “socially relevant” films. Haraamkhor, the script of which is evidently the most exciting part of the film, where a middle-aged school teacher in rural area builds a sexual relationship with his 15-year-old student. It could be quite unsettling. When one is missing Bollywood’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkils in the theatres one should watch something like this. The script is also full of laughs, some of which is dry and forced but say what? It makes it real.

2) Going beyond the script, the next obvious reason to watch the film is Nawaz (Nawazuddin Siddique who plays the teacher), our new “hero” for “socially relevant” films. But here he is muddy character, “disgusting” as some reviews suggested. Though it is Shweta Tripathi’s character which is better-crafted, it is Nawaz who again carries the film on his shoulder. Romancing a 15-year-old without a flinch gives him another nuanced character sketch he has never played. So here’s your “disgusting” hero.

3) The topic of the film is for an adult audience (maybe), but is narrated by two young boys. This concept is one thing which movie buffs will appreciate. The landscape will take hep movie goers to a place they have never seen before, its dry and arid there. It brings the nostalgia for all the locations one sees only from windows of trains and buses while travelling to a tourist spot.

4) Haraamkhor was shot in 16 days! So hats off to Shlok Sharma the director, who has made a promise for such sincerity in future.

5) Last but not the least, one must go for Haraamkhor because when Bollywood is changing we must support it!