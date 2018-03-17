Happy Ugadi 2018: Wishes, Quotes, Images, Greetings, Messages

Happy Ugadi 2018: This day is also celebrated as Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra. (PTI)

Happy Ugadi 2018: Ugadi which is also known as Yugadi is celebrated as the first day of the year by people in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. This day is also celebrated as Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra. While this day is celebrated differently in different places, Ugadi also marks the beginning of a new Samvatsara. According to Drikpanchang, Samvatsara is a sixty-year cycle and each Samvatsara is identified by a unique name. Ugadi also marks the new year according to the Luni-Solar calendar, that considers the position of the Moon and the position of the Sun to divide the year into months and days.

On this people start their day by taking an oil bath which is then followed by prayers. According to ancient scriptures, Oil bath and eating Neem leaves are must on this day. Interestingly, Ugadi which is not celebrated in North India also marks the start of nine days Chaitra Navratri Puja. Here are some Wishes, Quotes, Images, Greetings, Messages to send your near and dear ones to wish them Happy Ugadi-

May you blessed this Ugadi.

May the New Year bring you a life that is

Successful, abundant, prosperous and contenting.

Have a happy Ugadi!

This Ugadi, I’m wishing you a life filled with peace, cheer and laughter.

I pray that you gain might and strength to accept life’s ups and downs.

Happy Ugadi to you!

On this Ugadi, let us look forward to

New Life

New Hope

New Aspirations

New Beginning

Let’s make each day a new day

Hope the lights of Ugadi bring glow and warmth to your life! Wishing you a very happy New Year! Let the memories of moments shared with your loved ones fill your heart this Ugadi!

The raw mangoes, neem and jaggery represent the sweet, sour and bitter flavours of life. May the flavours of Ugadi fill your life in the coming year!