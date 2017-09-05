Happy Teachers’ Day 2017: Importance, Significance And History Of Teachers’ Day

Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was one of the most distinguished scholars of the twentieth-century.

Happy Teachers Day 2017: The birth anniversary of former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan is celebrated as Teachers’ Day in India. Back in the year 1962, when Radhakrishnan, who was a great teacher became the second President of India. In order to honor his birth anniversary, his students were keen on celebrating his birthday. However, Dr Radhakrishnan replied, “Instead of celebrating my birthday, it would be my proud privilege if September 5 is observed as Teachers’ Day,” ever since then the day has been dedicated to all the teachers across the country. The day is celebrated in the honor of the great contribution of all the teachers, mentors and Gurus who have played a major role in shaping our lives.

Happy Teachers’ Day 2017: History

Here are a few things that you should know about Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan as we celebrate his 129th birth anniversary today. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was one of the most distinguished scholars of the twentieth-century. Born into a Telugu family on September 5, 1888, graduated with a master’s degree in Philosophy and placed Indian philosophy on the world map. He wrote, ‘The Philosophy of Rabindranath Tagore’, his first book in 1917. He believed that Tagore’s philosophy was the genuine manifestation of the Indian spirit. He was married to Sivakamu, at the age of 16. The couple had five daughters and a son, Sarvepalli Gopal, who went on to a notable career as a historian.

Radhakrishnan went on to be first Vice President of India from 1952 to 1962 and the second President of India from 1962 to 1967. He accepted only Rs 2,500 out of his salary of Rs 10,000 when he was the President of India, reported the Free Press Journal. He donated the remaining amount to the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund every month. The great teacher passed away on April 17, 1975 at the age of 86.

Happy Teachers’ Day 2017: Importance, Significance

The importance of the day is in the fact that teachers are the repository of knowledge that they pass on to the new generations who go on to build a better world. This translates into a population that is intelligent and one that understands the world as it is and is not swayed by emotions but by facts and logic. To honour teachers and show them the love affection and high regard is a return gift that makes them realise their importance and high status in the world.