Happy Republic Day 2017 Wishes, Facebook-WhatsApp Status Messages, Greetings, SMS Quotes

India is going to celebrate it’s 67th Republic Day tomorrow. (Express Photo)

India is all set to celebrate it’s 67th Republic Day tomorrow. Celebrated every year since January 26, 1950, on this day the constitution of the country came into effect, marking the democratic system of the governance. It is one of three national holidays of the country, other being Independence Day and Gandhi Jayanti which fall every year on August 15 and October 2. On this day country’s President takes salute as the head of the republic fro the contingents of police and armed forces at the India Gate in the national capital. Each year a head of the state from another country is invited during the parade. This year Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan will be the chief guest. People from across the country have started posting wishes, both in Hindi and English, in their different style and some of them are really quite unique. Let’s have a look on such messages. Below is the list of Republic Day greetings and WhatsApp messenges that you can share with your friends

Here’s how people celebrating 26th January on Facebook and Whats App

Most Inspirational Sentence-

”A Ship is AlwAys sAfe At the Shore.

But it wAs not Built for thAt.

”So tAke Risk And Achieve More.

ThAt’s U wAnna to be.

Happy Republic Day 2017 for all.

Watan Ki Sar Bulandi Me, Humara Naam Shamil,

Guzarte Rehna Hai Humko Sada Ese Mukamo Se,

Saare Jahan Se Achchha Hindusta Humara-Humara.

Wish You A Very Happy 68th Republic Day

The Peaceful Atmosphere In Our Nation.

Happy Republic Day 2017.

Thousands of people laid down their lives..so that our country breath Today..never forget their sacrifice..Happy Republic day

(Courtesy: happyrepublicday.in)

Well wishes and best wishes,

Well health and wealth,

Well experiment and best thinking,

Fast moment and clean heart we have,

So let’s make republic day more memorable,

wish you Happy Republic Day for All…

Daag Gulami Ka Dhoya Hai Jaan Luta Kar,

Deep Jalaye Hai Kitne Deep Bhujha Kar,

Mili Hai Jab Yeh Azadi To Fir Is Azadi Ko..

Rakhna Hoga Har Dushman Se Aaj Bachakar.

Happy Republic Day 2017.

Independence Is Always A Wonderful Gift From God.

May This Wonderful Nation

Remain Independence Forever!

Wishing Happy Republic Day for my all Friends.

(Courtesy: desicomments)

Recalling and Rejoicing

In the Victory of Our Freedom Fighters

on This 68th Republic Day

Best Wishes to All

Vande Mataram!

Happy Republic Day 2017.

I believe in India because we have great dreams, and because we have the opportunity to make those dreams come true with the help of Indian Soldiers – Happy 68th Republic Day.

Top Republic day SMS and greetings

Wishing You A Wonderful Super-Duper Zabardast Xtra-Badiya, Xtra Special Ekdum Mast n Happy

Bole To Ekdum Jhakaas *Happy Republic Day*

Watan Hamara aise na chod paye koi… Rishta Hamara aise na Tod paaye koi… Dil hamare ek hai

ek hai hamari jaan… Hindustan hamara hai hum hai iski shaan. You may also like to watch this video

Ye baat hawao ko bataye rakhna, Roshni hogi chirago ko jalaye rakhna, Lahu dekar jiski hifazat

humne ki… aise TIRANGE ko sada Dil me basaye rakhna…. Happy Indian Republic Day.

31 States, 1618 Languages, 6400 Castes, 6 Religion, 6 Ethnic Groups, 9 Major festivals & 1 Country!

Be Proud to be an Indian!.. Happy Republic Day..

On Republic Day Here’s wising our dreams of a new tomorrow come true for us… NOW AND

ALWAYS!