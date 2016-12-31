Happy New Year: This pub will offer you drinks at Rs 31 everytime PM Narendra Modi says ‘Mitron’ in his speech

While PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation, a new drinking game was announced where every time he says the word ‘Mitron’ on screen, the pub will offer a pint of beer or a shot of liquor for Rs 31 at all their outlets in the national capital. (PTI/Facebook)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation on New Year’s eve, that is on December 31 when you typically plan to celebrate. PM Modi’s speech comes just after the 50-day window to deposit your old currency notes. Along with the window, also closed the deadline of stabilisation as promised by the man himself, after the demonetisation move. There are a lot of theories and speculations doing the rounds, on what his speech is going to be about. Whether Modi will announce some new decisions, or will he announce the government’s course of action for 2017, or will he roll out some results of the demonetisation move, remains to be seen.

Amidst all such anticipations, a bar in Delhi called Social Offline pub has come up with an interesting way to make the speech and new year eve as enjoyable as ever. While the PM addresses the nation, a new drinking game was announced where every time he says the word ‘Mitron’ on screen, the pub will offer a pint of beer or a shot of liquor for Rs 31 at all their outlets in the national capital. Social Offline on its Facebook page wrote, “Bhaiyon aur behno, get a beer or a shot for Rs. 31* tomorrow…” It added, “Come watch our PM’s follow-up speech to 2016’s biggest KLPD – The Rs. 500 & Rs. 1000 Denomination Demonetization, at your favourite Social.”

Meanwhile, the PM Modi’s favourite word to address the citizens as Mitron has been a trigger for humour on social media websites for quite some time. Memes and wordplay based on that word have been doing the rounds of Twitter and Facebook ever since. Meanwhile, someone on Facebook also made a full list of Modi’s pet words and a drinking game based on those phrases, and it is hilarious. With BJP confirming that the PM will give the speech at 7:30 pm, people got a bit apprehensive as it could mean a spoilt party, but such pubs have ensured that there is no dearth of enjoyment on New Year’s eve.