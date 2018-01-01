Happy New Year: President Ram Nath Kovind, VP Venkaiah Naidu, PM Narendra Modi extend greetings

“Wishing you all a happy 2018! I pray that this year brings joy, prosperity and good health in everyone’s lives,” Modi said. (PTI)

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished the nation on the occasion of New Year.

“Happy New Year to everybody. May 2018 bring laughter, friendship and prosperity to all our families, to our country and to our unique and beautiful planet,” Kovind tweeted.

“May the Year 2018 bring peace, prosperity and happiness in the lives of every citizen of our country,” Naidu said a tweet.

He also said: “I convey my warm greetings and best wishes to all our citizens on the advent of Year 2018 and let us collectively resolve to dedicate ourselves towards building a peaceful, prosperous and harmonious society.”

