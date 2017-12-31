  3. Happy New Year 2018: Wishes, Greetings,  Cards, Images, Messages, Photos, SMSs WhatsApp and Facebook Status

The new year is around the corner and so is the time when we find a moment to indulge in reminiscence of how 2017 has blessed us from unforgettable memories to shocking incidents, from defeats to heartbreaks.

By: | New Delhi | Published: December 31, 2017 4:34 PM
The new year is around the corner and so is the time when we find a moment to indulge in reminiscence of how 2017 has blessed us from unforgettable memories to shocking incidents, from defeats to heartbreaks. According the Gregorian calendar, New Year is celebrated on January 1. As we step into 2018, we prepare ourselves to experience chance encounters and script another year replete with stony paths with renewed enthusiasm. To emerge as a warrior and face challenges head on. With the culmination of long and leisure-filled holidays, ‘tis the season to express gratitude and love towards others, ‘tis the season to convey heartfelt regards to them who have lent their unwavering support. ‘Tis is the season to turn over a new leaf.

Here are the  Wishes, Greetings,  Cards, Images, Messages, Photos, SMSs WhatsApp and Facebook Status:

 

Happy New Year greetings wishes:

 

  • A new year is a blank novel, the pen is in your hands

    It is your opportunity to

    write a beautiful story for yourself

    Happy New Year

  • May the year bring success and happiness to your life

          A light to guide your path towards a destination you desire

          Happy New Year

  • May New Year dawn bring a ray of hope,

    bliss & be full of hope

    and possibilities

    Happy New Year Cards:

     

    Starry nights and rainbow painted skies are

    what I hope for along with success in what you perform

    Best wishes for Happy New Year

     

    May this new year light up your life and

    bless you with vigour and confidence

    Happy New Year 2018

     

    May this year bless you with prosperity

    Wish you all love, peace and happiness

    Happy New Year 2018

     

    Happy New Year Whatsapp messages:

     

    12 Months joy, 52 Weeks fun

    365 days laughter, 8760 hours peace

    525600 Minutes happiness, 31536000 seconds enthusiasm

     

    Time to let go of the past and to look forward to a new year ahead

    Hope this year will bring happiness

    Happy New Year 2018

     

    Happy New Year Family Messages:

     

    To my wonderful family

    Blessed to be a part of fun-filled clan, love and happiness

    Happy New Year 2018

     

    This year have faith in yourself

    Hope to fulfill your every dream

    Happy New Year 2018

     

    Happy New Year 2018

    Another year filled with amazing prospects

    Be happy and stay healthy

     

    Happy New Year Facebook statuses:

     

    My resolve for 2018 is to

    achieve the goals  I have set in 2017

    Happy New Year 2018

     

    May you explore new avenues

    May you set on new adventure trails

    May you climb to new heights

    Happy New Year 2018

     

