Happy New Year 2018: Wishes, Greetings,  Cards, Images, Messages, Photos, SMSs WhatsApp and Facebook Status

The new year is around the corner and so is the time when we find a moment to indulge in reminiscence of how 2017 has blessed us from unforgettable memories to shocking incidents, from defeats to heartbreaks. According the Gregorian calendar, New Year is celebrated on January 1. As we step into 2018, we prepare ourselves to experience chance encounters and script another year replete with stony paths with renewed enthusiasm. To emerge as a warrior and face challenges head on. With the culmination of long and leisure-filled holidays, ‘tis the season to express gratitude and love towards others, ‘tis the season to convey heartfelt regards to them who have lent their unwavering support. ‘Tis is the season to turn over a new leaf.

Here are the Wishes, Greetings, Cards, Images, Messages, Photos, SMSs WhatsApp and Facebook Status:

Happy New Year greetings wishes:

A new year is a blank novel, the pen is in your hands It is your opportunity to write a beautiful story for yourself Happy New Year

May the year bring success and happiness to your life

A light to guide your path towards a destination you desire

Happy New Year