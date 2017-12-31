Happy New Year 2018: Wishes, Greetings,  Cards, Images, Messages, Photos, SMSs WhatsApp and Facebook Status

The new year is around the corner and so is the time when we find a moment to indulge in reminiscence of how 2017 has blessed us from unforgettable memories to shocking incidents, from defeats to heartbreaks. According the Gregorian calendar, New Year is celebrated on January 1. As we step into 2018, we prepare ourselves to experience chance encounters and script another year replete with stony paths with renewed enthusiasm. To emerge as a warrior and face challenges head on. With the culmination of long and leisure-filled holidays, ‘tis the season to express gratitude and love towards others, ‘tis the season to convey heartfelt regards to them who have lent their unwavering support. ‘Tis is the season to turn over a new leaf.
Here are the Wishes, Greetings, Cards, Images, Messages, Photos, SMSs WhatsApp and Facebook Status:
Happy New Year greetings wishes:
-
A new year is a blank novel, the pen is in your hands
It is your opportunity to
write a beautiful story for yourself
Happy New Year
-
May the year bring success and happiness to your life
A light to guide your path towards a destination you desire
Happy New Year
-
May New Year dawn bring a ray of hope,
bliss & be full of hope
and possibilities
Happy New Year Cards:
Starry nights and rainbow painted skies are
what I hope for along with success in what you perform
Best wishes for Happy New Year
May this new year light up your life and
bless you with vigour and confidence
Happy New Year 2018
May this year bless you with prosperity
Wish you all love, peace and happiness
Happy New Year 2018
Happy New Year Whatsapp messages:
12 Months joy, 52 Weeks fun
365 days laughter, 8760 hours peace
525600 Minutes happiness, 31536000 seconds enthusiasm
Time to let go of the past and to look forward to a new year ahead
Hope this year will bring happiness
Happy New Year 2018
Happy New Year Family Messages:
To my wonderful family
Blessed to be a part of fun-filled clan, love and happiness
Happy New Year 2018
This year have faith in yourself
Hope to fulfill your every dream
Happy New Year 2018
Happy New Year 2018
Another year filled with amazing prospects
Be happy and stay healthy
Happy New Year Facebook statuses:
My resolve for 2018 is to
achieve the goals I have set in 2017
Happy New Year 2018
May you explore new avenues
May you set on new adventure trails
May you climb to new heights
Happy New Year 2018