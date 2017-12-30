Happy New Year 2018: 10 Best Party Celebration Ideas

Here are 10 great ways to throw a New Year party

And just like that, 2017 has come to an end! In another few days, the world will gear up for the new year, with another set of hopes, expectations, ambitions and resolutions. Crossing across caste, religion or community, the New Year is celebrated by all. New Year holds a special place in our hearts because everyone wishes to start everything afresh with positive thinking and energy. Everything you do on New Year’s Day is loaded with significance for the future. People start preparing for the day before-hand and on the evening of 31st December, they gather to celebrate the festival in their own style. Many make resolutions to leave bad habits or pursue their hobby. Usually, we wish our friends, relatives, and loved ones a happy new year and enjoy parties. But if you are looking to host a new year party this year, here are some amazing party ideas to celebrate this day and make it more special.

1. Party lights: Your aim should be to create a warm, welcoming environment, as this will help your guests to relax. So, don’t go for high-watt harsh lights, go for rather low-voltage coloured lights.

2. Party food: If you have the time and skill, only then try to cook, else wise, there are a range of great offers across the supermarkets on party food during this time.

3. Party music: Starting from the dance tracks and ending with mild tracks is the best-suggested option. Don’t limit your playlist to one genre songs.

4. Party activities: Give the people attending your event something to do. Don’t bore them to death!

5. Party theme: A theme will give your party an edge and get people excited to attend because it has the appeal of being “different.”

6. Party guest list: Keep the party interesting by inviting a variety of guests. Don’t keep it full of only your closest friends who already hang out on a regular basis. Give your guests a chance to mix and mingle with people that they haven’t met before. It may make the night more interesting for everyone.

7. Party time: This is extremely crucial. Don’t plan your party when everyone is busy. Get people on board and then decide the time.

8. Party fun: What guests remember forever is the entertainment and theatre you provide. So, plan something which keeps them entertained throughout the party.

9. Party furniture: Have an arrangement where people could sit in a relaxed manner. Don’t make it a formal setting. If you don’t want to go for new furniture, a comfortable mattress and lots of cushions will do.

10. Party over strategy: The most awkward time for the host is when he/she asks the guests to leave. So, to avoid the embarrassment, please mention the guest about the ‘party-over’ time before-hand. Switch to really slow music to hint them that it’s time to leave.

Wish You A Very Happy New Year!