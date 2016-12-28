Happy New Year 2017: Top 5 beaches in Goa to celebrate New Year

The old city of South Goa had also been grabbing a huge traffic with several visiting the beaches for early morning relaxation. (Reuters)

With the New Year eve nearing, and many busy figuring out the best plan to bid adieu to 2016 and welcome the new year, Goa pops up as one of the common destination that attracts most across the country for a new year vacation, especially those who falls with in the age group of 20-40. With amazing sandy beaches beautified with Palm trees and night long parties, the part of the country which was once a Portuguese colony, had always been ever cherishable for tourists, especially during festive days.

However, apart from the party-crazy crowd hopping around the spectacular beaches, Goa had also been a tourist’s favourite otherwise too. The old city of South Goa had also been grabbing a huge traffic with several visiting the beaches for early morning relaxation and having the taste of some of the most delicious seafood in the country.

And as the preparations for spending the best New Year eve heats up, with many heading for the amazing 101 Km Goan coastline, here are some of the best beaches in Goa one can’t miss visiting:

Mobor Beach, South Goa:

South Goa had always been a popular spot for adventure loving people. The ones who want a time-out from the party-crazy mood of North Goa can easily head towards the Mobor beach in the South Goan coastline to experience water sports like parasailing, wake boarding, ringo ride and even feel amazed with some time spend with the dolphins. The beach is also known for its quiet and scenic beauty during the sunset and a soothing dinner after that.

Ashwen beach, north Goa:

Unlike other beaches in North Goa, heated up with party moods, the Ashwem beach can be a breather for those craving some time out of the party rush. The beach is evidently a favourite for couples seeking lone times for star gazing or having slow walk on the white sands along the coastline.

Calangute/Baga beach, north Goa:

As Goa is commonly known for the amazing night long parties, the Calangute/Baga beach is one of the most hottest party spot of North Goa. With Dj mashup always in air, and the smell of beer and smoke floating throughout, the party-craze certainly gets escalated at this part of Goa.

Palolem beach, South Goa:

Also known as the butterfly beach, Palolem beach is one of the major attraction in Goa for its silent parties. With parties going on all night, the beach is yet a relaxation for visitors as the music always stays low. Fireworks counting down the welcome of the New Year is also one of its major attraction.

Benaulim beach, South Goa:

Although a major attraction for the foreign tourists, Benaulim beach is yet to attract a huge number of Indian visitors at any part of the year. The beach is well known for delicious seafoods and a relaxing and intimate way of welcoming the new year.