Happy New Year 2017? PM Narendra Modi to address nation on demonetisation on December 31

In a bid to reach out to the people across the nation after completion of his much-debated demonetisation move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on new year’s eve. PM Modi will address the nation on December 31 at 7:30 pm, according to India Today report. It has been learned that the PM is likely to announce sops. With Opposition training guns at PM Modi after his 50-day self-chosen demonetisation deadline is closing in, the address will bear much significance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech in Goa, urged the people to give him just 50 days. PM Modi had added, “If after December 30, there are shortcomings in my work or there are mistakes, I will be prepared for the punishment the country picks.”

Earlier, Congress had said the problems being faced by the people will not end in “100 or 150 days, forget 50 days” as promised by the former. “The whole nation knows who is misleading. In fact, the whole world knows who is misleading, we, or Prime Minister Modi. I am sure that the way they have implemented this wrong policy, this whole crisis will not be solved in another 100 or 150 days, forget 50 days,” senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad told ANI.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav on Monday tweeted, “PM boley ki 50 din baad jo saza dena hai dijiye; Isliye khud PM tay karey ki janta kis chauraahe par saza dene aye.” Lalu Prasad urged the PM to decide himself in which crossroads people should punish him. Popular for his witty remarks on political issues, the RJD supremo said, the promised date of December 30 is drawing near and the nation is warming up and will be warmer after December 30.